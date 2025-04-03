Steelers Announce First Camp Dates
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offseason programs are right around the corner, and the team has set their plans for the 2025 preparation period.
Announcing their offseason program dates, the Steelers begin meeting back at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on April 21. At that time, players can return for voluntary workouts at the facility, beginning before the NFL Draft and the start of Organized Team Activities and Mini Camp.
The Steelers Organized Team Activities Schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, May 27: OTA #1
- Wednesday, May 28: OTA #2
- Thursday, May 29: OTA #3
- Tuesday, June 3: OTA #4
- Wednesday, June 4: OTA #5
- Thursday, June 5: OTA #6
Their Mini Camp schedule is:
- Tuesday, June 10: Day 1
- Wednesday, June 11: Day 2
- Thursday, June 12: Day 3
Players are not required to show up for OTAs. At that time, everything is voluntary and will remain that way. Head coach Mike Tomlin clarified that is the time where players come in and just get setup for players to understand expectations and start to grow together.
Mini Camp is mandatory and players are required to show up for camp. The three-day period is usually the first time the group begins to merge themselves and build chemistry with each other.
Training camp dates have not yet been released but usually begins at the end of July and runs through most of the preseason.
