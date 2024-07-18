Steelers Announce New Play-By-Play Commentator
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will welcome a new but familair voice to their booth this season, announcing that Rob King will be taking over as the play-by-play commentator for the team starting in 2024.
King replaced Bill Hargrove who spent 30 years as the team's voice on game days. His first game will be on Aug. 9 when the Steelers host the Houston Texans for their preseason opener.
"We are very excited to announce Rob King will be the new play-by-play broadcaster for the Steelers beginning this season after the retirement of long-time broadcaster, Bill Hillgrove, earlier this year," Steelers President Art Rooney II told Steelers.com. "Rob has done a great job in his 25-year career in the Pittsburgh market and is very respected among his peers in the business. We are excited for Steelers Nation to hear his unique perspective and excitement of making our fans feel they are in the stadium witnessing the action on the field. He has big shoes to fill with the legendary broadcasters who have come before him, but we are thrilled to have Rob step into his new role to bring Steelers football to our fans across the world."
Since arriving in Pittsburgh, King has spent time with both the Pirates and Penguins. During the 2019 season, he filled in for Hargrove for a portion of the season as the long-time commentator was recovering from back surgery. Now, King will step in full-time with the role.
"There are a number of reasons," King said on accepting the role. "First of all, it's exciting being a larger part of the Steelers experience. Over the last decade or so, I've been a part of Steelers programming on game days. This will be a continuation of that, and for me it's at the highest level of game day programming, which is calling the games themselves. In Pittsburgh, it's exciting to be part of the Steelers, and now to be able to do the games is a dream come true."
