Steelers Latest Move Signals Two Things
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added to their roster this week, signing former Buffalo Bill and former Steeler, Tyler Matakevich. The special teams ace returns after spending the last four years in Buffalo, and the move likely signals two things.
Matakevich, 31, isn't walking into the Steelers locker room with the expectation of overtaking Patrick Queen's job. No one is going to deny him an opportunity to do so, but after eight years in the league, all being a contributor on special teams, it's pretty clear what his role is going to be now back in Pittsburgh.
While he won't be a starter, the signing most likely signals that one of their starter-hopefuls isn't going to be ready by the start of the season. Everyone - including the coaching staff - has been waiting on an update for Cole Holcomb. To this point, it's been nothing more than he's taking positive steps forward and working hard.
Well, with the added linebacker, chances are he still has a few steps to go before being ready to get back on the field. So, if he's not going to be around during training camp, the team wants to make sure they have a fifth inside linebacker available.
The signing could also put Mark Robinson's roster spot in danger. The team is not devoted to keeping their late-round draft pick in his third year. Robinson has taken steps forward, and been given opportunities to showcase his ability on defense. To this point, he's turned out to be more of a special teamer than an inside linebacker.
Matakevich brings the same skillset. Robinson gives you a younger option, but if the Steelers do get Holcomb back at some point this summer - which feels unlikely - they'll let Matakevich and Robinson compete for their final roster spot. If Holcomb doesn't return, it still likely means Robinson is the final depth chart member, and has to fend off Tyler Murray and Jacoby Windman.
