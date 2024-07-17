Could Steelers Land Stephon Gilmore?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers recently learned just how long their starting slot cornerback Cam Sutton will miss during the 2024 season. And after the league handed down an eight-game suspension for violating their code of conduct policy, Pittsburgh is left looking for a replacement before Week 1.
While many have tossed out the name Patrick Peterson as a top candidate, the Steelers have another big-name option as well. With little noise surrounding former Defensive Player of the Year and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Pittsburgh may be able to add another star to their defense as they head to training camp.
To this point, everyone is wondering why Gilmore hasn't landed with a team yet. The free agent market is filled with big-name defensive backs, including himself, Peterson, Justin Simmons and Quandre Diggs. While you just never know in the NFL, it's unlikely they don't end up signed before the season, and Gilmore holds that same belief.
"There are still some good corners and safeties out there like Justin Simmons and myself that are still not signed. Honestly, I’m still being patient and staying ready until teams see what they have in training camp; but you mean to tell me among 32 teams that there are 64 starting corners that are better than me? I don’t think that. If teams want to win, I think they should sign the best players. I know I’m still a starter in this league. I started games last year, but the season doesn’t start until September, we got a while," Gilmore told NFL insider Josina Anderson.
While maybe not the ideal circumstance, Gilmore would have a pretty easy shot at cracking the starting lineup in Pittsburgh. The 33-year-old would have to move to the inside, but would play a role that is honored within the Steelers defense, and have every opportunity to keep it when Sutton returns.
It would also allow the Steelers to bring in an option to play on the outside too. Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson are the starters, but Gilmore - and eventually Sutton - would bring versatility to provide depth across the board.
The perfect situation for either side? No. But with training camp quickly approaching, and an update on Gilmore's free agency outlook, maybe the Steelers could make a phone call.
