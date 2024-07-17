Former Steelers Star Pushing for Brandon Aiyuk Trade
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell is open to his own comeback with the team, but in the meantime, he's hoping the black and gold are able to land San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
After reports came out that Aiyuk has officially requested a trade from the 49ers, looking to head elsewhere in search of a long-term contract extension, Bell put on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he believes the Steelers get a deal done.
Omar gon gon get it done, watch," Bell wrote.
There's some belief that'll end up being true. The Steelers have been named the favorite to land Aiyuk throughout the offseason, with one report even claiming they had a deal in place during the NFL Draft. But over the last few months, it's been a waiting game as the 49ers continue to push the narrative that they're going to get a deal done.
With Aiyuk reaching the point of asking for a trade, it appears that ship has sailed, which puts the Steelers right back in - to use a Mike Tomlin reference - poll position for the All-Pro wide receiver.
Aiyuk, 26, had his best season as a pro in 2023, recording 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.
As for the Steelers, they have the salary cap space to pay his just over $14 million contract this season, and it appears they've been open to handing him a long-term deal for the future, if they were interesting in getting a deal done during the draft.
They remain a team who needs another starting wide receiver to pair with George Pickens, and after an offseason of moves to set themselves up for a run in the playoffs, adding a superstar wide receiver may not be something they're shy about pursuing now that Aiyuk has made his intentions known.
