Steelers Shot at Brandon Aiyuk is Wide Open
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have patiently waited for the time to strike when it comes to a wide receiver trade, and their time has finally arrived. With reports coming out that Brandon Aiyuk has officially reuqested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, the only thing standing in the Stelers way is a price tag - a large one.
But the Steelers appear ready to pay it. Back in April during the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers reportedly had a trade in place, looking to finalize a move that would bring Aiyuk to Pittsburgh. It never came to fruition, but all signs pointed to the Steelers being ready and willing to hand San Francisco something for Aiyuk, and most likely hand Aiyuk something to keep him around.
Now, after months of back and forth between Aiyuk and the 49ers, with one side claiming they weren't happy and the other side saying things are fine, it's hitting a breaking point. Aiyuk would like out of the organization, and the Steelers appear to be the front-runners for him.
The Steelers were mentioned by Aiyuk as one of three teams he expected to play for this season. During an interview with The Pivot, he said the 49ers, Steelers and Washington Commanders were the three teams he had in mind.
While the Commanders could be aggressive, the Steelers seem ready for this move. They have the cap space to give Aiyuk a contract this season and could extend him long-term without a large quarterback contract on their payroll.
It seems to be a matter of time before any sort of news breaks, whether it's a trade to Pittsburgh, Wahsington or somewhere else. With training camp next week, the clock is ticking, and the door is wide open for Pittsburgh to make a highly anticipated - and incredibly suspenseful - move happen.
