Steelers Announce Roster Elevations For Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a couple of moves ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with the New York Jets in Week 7.
Among Pittsburgh's transactions was the promotion of outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji to the active roster from the practice squad.
The 26-year-old was also elevated to the 53-man roster before the Steelers' Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, where he logged two total pressures over 16 snaps. The team waived him on Monday, though he went unclaimed and re-signed to the practice squad.
With Jeremiah Moon fully healthy and Alex Highsmith set to return to play for the first time since Week 3, Ogundeji likely isn't in line for a substantial role versus the Jets, though the Steelers clearly value his skill set enough to retain him as depth.
Ogundeji was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He posted three sacks over a total of 1,068 regular season defensive reps with the team before being released in May 2024.
Pittsburgh announced that wide receiver Brandon Johnson and running back Jonathan Ward as its other elevations, both of whom will return to the practice squad upon the conclusion of Sunday's contest.
Johnson saw five snaps on offense against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 and came away with a nine-yard reception. The 26-year-old spent each of the past two campaigns as a member of the Denver Broncos with Russell Wilson and tallied five touchdowns to go with 326 yards on 25 catches.
Ward has seen action in each of Pittsburgh's last two games, resulting in five rushing attempts for 22 yards. He had previously appeared in regular season contests with the Arizona Cardinals (2020 -2022) and Tennessee Titans (2022 - 2023).
