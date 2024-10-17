Report: Steelers Exploring Trade for Jets WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are among several teams reaching out to get a feel for a trade with the New York Jets to acquire wide receiver Mike Williams. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Pittsburgh joins the Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and others in calling the Jets.
Williams trade rumors began nearly seconds after the Jets acquired Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders. A highly-anticipated move made New York's wide receiver room crowded, and after struggling against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, Williams became the odd man out.
The Steelers were in on trying land Adams from the Raiders, which comes only weeks after the team failed in trying to acquire Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers. Now, with Williams available, it only makes sense they would be exploring the possibility.
Williams, 30, is only on a one-year deal worth $2.7 million, and has remained healthy this season after missing most of the 2023 campaign. Despite just 145 yards this season, Williams carries three 1,000-yard years and 31 touchdowns with him whereever he ends up.
The former first-round pick should be affordable for the Steelers and could be their easiest option to add a wide receiver. With a change at quarterback likely coming for the Steelers, adding before the trade deadline feels like their top priority and could happen sooner rather than later if the Jets are looking to move quickly.
