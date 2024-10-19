Steelers Get Expected Asking Price for DeAndre Hopkins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a clear need at wide receiver and have been open to filling that need with a trade. First, they targeted Brandon Aiyuk, taking those negotiations down to the wire before he re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Then, they were "in" on exploring the option of Davante Adams before his eventual trade to the New York Jets.
Now, with two weeks before the trade deadline, there could be a new name that has emerged. The Tennessee Titans are 1-5 and not looking like a team headed toward the playoffs. Will Levis is banged up and brings questions at quarterback, and with a loaded wide receiver room, an odd name appears to be the last man on the totem pole.
While lingering injuries have played some role, DeAndre Hopkins has started just two games for the Titans this season and has caught 14 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. He's played 43% of the team's offensive snaps in five games.
Hopkins has turned down rumors of a potential trade, stating he'd like to remain in Tennessee this season. But the 32-year-old will likely be a name to monitor as the deadline approaches, and Pittsburgh could certainly be a team interested in adding a proven veteran to their room for Russell Wilson.
As for the Titans' asking price, Bleacher Report insider James Palmer believes this could be a similar deal to those of Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen. If Pittsburgh
"Look at some of the recent trades that have happened. You saw the Keenan Allen move. You saw the Stefon Diggs move. Is DeAndre Hopkins in that group, talent-wise? Yeah, for sure," Palmer said. "Those trades were essentially a fourth-rounder, fourth or fifth, in that range, and you would think that'd be kind of the range for a DeAndre Hopkins trade."
The Steelers could give up either pick, but would have to get creative if they offered a fourth-rounder. With Justin Fields nearing his benchmark of 50% of the snaps played this season, Pittsburgh's deal for the former Bears quarterback could bump from a sixth-rounder to a fourth. If that happens, they'll either have to go higher or lower for Hopkins.
What works in the Steelers favor is the Titans' record. A losing team will often clean house for less capital in order to build for the future. This team likely doesn't see Hopkins on the roster past this season, as his current contract expires after 2024.
The move could be favorable for the Steelers, who haven't been shy about their interest in another wideout. And maybe the five-time All-Pro is the answer they've been waiting for.
