Former DB Believes Steelers Won Diontae Johnson Trade
PITTSBURGH -- One of the reasons why there has been an issue with talent when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver group this season is because the front office traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in March.
In return for Johnson, who notched a career high 1,161 receiving yards in 2021 with the Steelers, they received cornerback Donte Jackson and the No. 178 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With that selection, the Steelers chose defensive lineman Logan Lee out of Iowa, who has yet to play a regular season snap and has been on injured reserve since Sept. 7.
The trade looks quite even right now, with Jackson producing for the Steelers and Johnson becoming the top option for current Panthers starting quarterback Andy Dalton.
However, former Steelers defensive back Bryant McFadden believes they won the trade handily. On an appearance with the PM Team on 93.7 The Fan, the seven-year NFL veteran broke down why he thought Pittsburgh came out on top.
"Donte Jackson is top three in the NFL in interceptions,” said McFadden. "He's been creating turnovers. He's doing a great job in coverage and when you pair him opposite of what we have in Joey Porter Jr., you gotta like that duo, especially within the division. We're playing against high-level quarterbacks. So with no questions for the fans that feel like we lost that deal. No, we won that deal."
Jackson is currently tied with Paulson Adebo and Brian Branch of the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions, respectively, for the third-most interceptions in the league this season with three. At the top of that list is the Green Bay Packers' Xavier McKinney, who has come away with five.
Johnson, on the other hand, has 340 yards and 3 touchdowns on 29 receptions. While it is definitely too soon to make a final declaration on the trade, the early returns for the Steelers are encouraging.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!