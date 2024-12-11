Steelers Announce Surprise Injury to Rising Defender
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning preparation for the Philadelphia Eagles, and are already expecting one of their biggest names to be sidelined. While all eyes are on George Pickens and his hamstring, head coach Mike Tomlin dropped another alarming name during his weekly press conference.
Running through the list of injuries for the week, Tomlin announced that safety DeShon Elliott is dealing with a groin injury following the Browns game. Elliott did not miss time during the game, and Tomlin did not indicate that he will miss practice time during the week, but being mentioned by name means Elliott is now a player to monitor.
The journeyman safety has made a home for himself in Pittsburgh, quickly becoming a big name within the defense and making plays on a weekly basis alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick. While, right now, it's a "wait and see" situation with his groin, Tomlin not including him in the "bumps and bruises associated with play" means there's some anticipation he could be limited.
If for some reason Elliott is unable to play, the Steelers would rely on Damontae Kazee to man the safety position next to Fitzpatrick, with Cam Sutton likely being the backup behind them. Miles Killebrew is also available if needed, and Beanie Bishop took reps at safety throughout the summer as well.
Since joining the Steelers this season, Elliott has recorded 96 tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception. Against the Browns, he led the Steelers with 13 tackles. He's the second-leading tackler on the team, trailing fellow newcomer Patrick Queen, who has 98 tackles.
Pittsburgh is also monitoring injuries to Pickens (hamstring), cornerback Donte Jackson (back) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (groin) heading into the practice week. They're hopeful to have everyone but Pickens on the field in Week 15 against the Eagles.
