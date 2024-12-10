Seahawks, Bears Fans Really Miss Steelers QBs
With both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson finding success with the 10-3 Pittsburgh Steelers, fans of their former teams have kept close tabs on the pair during their first season in their new digs.
According to Pro Football Reference, Wilson had the most-viewed player page on their website in 2024 in the state of Washington, where he played for 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, while Fields held that same title in Illinois after spending three seasons as a member of the Chicago Bears.
Wilson began his career as a third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was a Pro Bowler and finished third in AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting that same year before leading the organization to its first Super Bowl championship during the 2013 campaign, cementing his status as a legend at just 25-years-old.
Seattle would return to the Big Game in 2014 as well, though a Wilson interception at the goal line with just over 20 seconds left in the contest gifted the New England Patriots yet another Lombardi Trophy.
Wilson remained with the Seahawks through the 2021 campaign before he was shipped to the Denver Broncos in March 2022. There was some turmoil by the time he left the team's building, though he still carved out the bulk of a Hall of Fame-worthy resume in the blue and green with 37,059 yards and 292 touchdowns.
Fields' run in Chicago wasn't as prestigious as Wilson's in Seattle, though he frequently flashed superstar potential despite never putting all the pieces together for one reason or another, whether it be poor coaching or a lack of talent surrounding him on offense.
The 25-year-old played in 40 games for the Bears, throwing for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in addition to posting 2,220 yards and 14 scores on the ground over that stretch.
Fields finished with a 10-28 record as Chicago's starter and was dealt to Pittsburgh this past offseason. 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams has struggled in his spot this season, as the Bears are currently in last place in the NFC North with a 4-9 record.
Seattle's fared a bit better since Wilson departed, as Geno Smith is 25-20 with 11,380 yards, 64 touchdowns and 32 picks while earning two trips to the Pro Bowl after taking over as the team's starter in 2022.
