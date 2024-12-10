Drama Brewing for Eagles Before Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, starting a three-game stretch that will span 11 days and could help them claim the AFC North and their playoff spot. But before the black and gold even make the trip to their in-state opponent, there are plenty of distractions brewing in Philadelphia.
After the Eagles barely escpaed the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, wide receiver A.J. Brown was asked what needed to improve for Philadelphia. He replied, "Passing," which was interpreted as quarterback Jalen Hurts needed to play better.
Hurts hasn't surpassed 200 yards in three games, which just a 108-yard performance against Carolina.
That continued when defensive end Brandon Graham came out to say Hurts and Brown were not friends at this point due to the issues.
"The person that's complaining needs to be accountable," Graham said. "I don't know the whole story, but I know that [Hurts] is trying and [Brown] could be a little better with how he responds to things. They were friends before this, but things have changed, and I understand that because life happens. But it's the business side, that we have to make sure the personal doesn't get in the way of the business."
He later apologized for those comments in an ESPN interview.
"I made a mistake and I assumed that it was something that it wasn't," Graham said. "I just want to win so bad that I don't just want to use the media when we need to talk about something and we can fix the problem ourselves. I didn't add to it in a good light, so that's my bad."
All of this has even led to former superstars clashing on social media. After former quarterback Donovan McNabb made his thoughts on the situation known, saying he wouldn't want Brown to talk like that to the media, Terrell Owens fired back with his own thoughts - about McNabb.
"Now this is interesting is coming from you. Not how I interpreted it but funny thing is, I agree with you on the idea of if you have issue with someone that you go to them and not the media but here’s the thing I ‘never’ had an issue with you but it’s known that you had an issue with me so maybe you should’ve taken your advice here. Oh yeh…And we might have won Super 39 but that’s another story for another day," Owens wrote.
The Steelers can claim a playoff spot in 2024 with a win over the Eagles, which would be the first time they won there since 1965. It's not guaranteed, and even with the drama, it's going to be their biggest challenge to date. But it's hard to imagine the Eagles are solely focused on Pittsburgh with all of the off-field issues going on.
