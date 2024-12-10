Steelers Answer Massive Question
The Pittsburgh Steelers had one giant looming question heading into the season, and while they tried to erase it, it stayed right up until this past weekend.
After trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, everyone was asking, what happens if George Pickens gets hurt? With Roman Wilson only being a third-round pick and Brandon Aiyuk signing with the San Francisco 49ers, the question only gotta bigger as the season started.
Well, the Steelers avoided having to answer for 13 weeks. But against the Cleveland Browns, with a surprise injury popping up on the final day of practice, and then him being ruled out just before kickoff, it was time to find out the answer.
The Steelers got off to a slow start offensively, and if you only looked at Russell Wilson’s stat line, you’d like it was a rough outing. But 27 points and their 10th win of the season left way more optimism, and a completely different answer, than the box score shows. Pittsburgh showed the whole NFL that they really do have something special in George Pickens. But this team is much more than moon balls to their favorite receiver.
Now, it’s time to answer what’s next, and can they answer their next biggest question. Only time - but not a lot of it - will tell.
