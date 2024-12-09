Steelers Had Two Unsung Heroes Without George Pickens
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers expected George Pickens to suit up in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns, right up until kickoff. 90 minutes before they were set to finalize their roster and head into action, the team decided a hamstring injury for their top wide receiver wasn't something they were willing to risk. And so, sitting in his locker in street clothes, Scotty Miller got called into action.
Now, Miller was one of the unsung heroes for the Steelers in their victory over the Browns, but he wasn't the only one. He finished his 10th game of the season with three receptions and 38 yards. Only Pat Freiermuth had more with 48.
"To be quite honest with you, we didn't want a small problem to become a big problem, and so we put a helmet on Scotty Miller," head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game. "And as you can see, most of the time when you put the helmets on the healthy guys, man, they take care of the rest. Scott, he made some plays for us, and thankful for that."
The Steelers' second unsung hero is a name many have been waiting for. Mike Williams was acquired for a fifth-round pick during the final hours of the NFL trade deadline. After catching a game-winning touchdown from Russell Wilson in his Pittsburgh debut, he went silent.
It's been weeks of waiting for Williams to get comfortable and implement himself into the offense, and with Pickens out, the Steelers had no where else to turn. It was not the time for the former New York Jet to get back to his starting-caliber ways. And he did it.
Williams finished with three catches for 36 yards and should've had a fourth if it wasn't for a pretty weak offensive pass interference call. Who knows if that'll continue, but the Steelers and their fans are hoping it does.
If they can implement him into the gameplan full-time moving forward, they now have a new weapon. And with Miller performing well once again, they may have two wideouts they can start utilizing more moving forward.
Without Pickens, the Steelers offense stood tall, and discovered they have more names than they thought, and some sleepers who will step up when called upon.
