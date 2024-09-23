Steelers Sit First in AFC
After defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, the Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 3-0 for the first time since 2020 while remaining in pole position in the AFC North in addition to being tied for the best record in the conference with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Steelers put on a defensive clinic in their 20-10 win over the Chargers, allowing just 168 yards of total offense and posting five sacks.
Pittsburgh's offense had its best outing of the young season thus far as well, breaking the 20-point mark for the first time while finishing with 346 yards.
Looking ahead, the Steelers will travel to Indianapolis and take on the Colts in Week 4 before coming back home in Week 5 for a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
Elsewhere in the division, the Baltimore Ravens avoided their first 0-3 start since 2015 by beating the Dallas Cowboys 28-25 on the road. They held a 28-6 lead with less than 10 minutes to go in the contest before nearly collapsing in heartbreaking fashion, though they did just enough to eke out the win in the end.
Saddled with a 1-2 record, Baltimore faces a tough test in the Buffalo Bills at home for Sunday Night Football in Week 4.
A week after earning a gratifying win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cleveland Browns dropped to 1-2 on Sunday following a shocking 21-15 loss to the New York Giants at home. Their offense recorded just 212 total yards while giving up eight sacks on the day.
Cleveland has a chance to turn things around rather quickly, however, as it takes on the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders on the road in Weeks 4 and 5, respectively.
The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to sidestep their first 0-3 start since 2019 when they go to battle against the Commanders at home on Monday night. They are coming off of a hard-fought 26-25 defeat at the hands of the Chiefs in Week 2.
Cincinnati hits the road for a matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 before returning home to play Baltimore in Week 5.
The Steelers join the Seattle Seahawks as the only teams in the NFL to have a two-game lead in their respective divisions through three weeks.
ESPN's Football Power Index currently gives Pittsburgh an 80% chance to reach the postseason, which are the third-highest odds in the AFC and fourth-highest in the NFL. Interestingly enough, however, it also presents them with the sixth-lowest odds of any team to win their division.
Regardless, the Steelers have to feel pretty good about where they sit as of now. They couldn't have drawn up a better start to their campaign, and they've looked impressive each step of the way. Historically, teams that open 3-0 have about a 75% chance to make the playoffs, so it's safe to say they're trending in the right direction.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!