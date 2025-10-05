Steelers Get Another Brutal Sign From QB Class
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers know they need a quarterback early in the NFL Draft at some point in the near future, and 2026 appears to be their most likely outcome. But the class hasn't looked great, and while the team is still trying, they aren't finding the output they believed they would - or anyone believed they would - while sending their scouts across the country.
This week, the Steelers got a close look at Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and UCLA transfer Nico Iamaleava. UCLA won the game 42-37, becoming the first 0-4 team to beat a top 10 team in 39 years, and adding even more uncertainty to the draft class.
Allar was likely the quarterback the Steelers were going to look at. The Penn State star led his team to the College Football Playoff last year, losing to their current rookie quarterback, Will Howard. But he's expected to be a first-round selection this upcoming spring, and Pittsburgh has their eyes on him.
Maybe Not?
Allar finished with 19 of 26 completions for 200 yards with two touchdowns and also had 78 yards rushing. His performance wasn't terrible, but it certainly wasn't jaw-dropping, or enough to beat the Bruins.
Meanwhile, Iamaleava completed 17 of 24 passes for 166 yards and rushed for 128 yards, combining for five total touchdowns.
The Steelers have found themselves in a situation they may not feel great about. Everywhere they go, they seemingly can't find a quarterback worth the hype in the first round. And with Aaron Rodgers being 41 years old and Howard being a sixth-round pick, they don't really have anything that provides much comfort on their current team.
What's Next?
The Steelers will continue to scout pretty much every quarterback for the 2026 NFL Draft, and aren't going to miss anyone in the process. They need to know what this class holds before April comes around, and that includes battling through the struggles and spending weekends in UCLA watching another option look bad.
By the end of the season, they'll know if they need to figure out another path or if someone has emerged as a front-runner. It's early enough to believe something can change and that at least one player will shine enough for them to feel confident in trying to go get them.
If not, they'll be waiting at pick whatever (likely past 20) and deciding on another position of need for next season. And the quarterback cycle will begin again in 2026.
