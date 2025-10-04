Unexpected Defender is Steelers Early MVP
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-1 through their first four games, jetting out to a record that not many predicted for them to begin with. It hasn’t been seamless or without issues, but their record can't be disputed. They lead the AFC North and their team is being led by a surprising name on defense.
Through four weeks, inside linebacker Patrick Queen is the Steelers’ most valuable player. The 26-year-old linebacker entered the 2025 season with a mission to be the big-money defender that the Steelers paid for in 2024 free agency.
Over the first four weeks, his impact is showing up on the stat sheet and in other ways. He is tied with Payton Wilson for the most tackles on the team. Queen has 22 individual and 13 assisted tackles for 35 in three games, putting him on pace to exceed 115 total tackles for the fourth straight season.
His tackling efforts are huge, but he’s also been a disruptor in the middle of the field and helping to create the turnover heavy pace the Steelers are putting up. He has 5.5 stuffs, according to ESPN statistics, highlighting how often he's been in the backfield during running plays. He also has one sack and two passes defended, showing the full range of what he can bring to the defensive side of the ball.
Leaning on Instinct
Queen looks much more comfortable and confident in his second season with the Steelers, and part of that is he’s relying on his instincts and quick reactions to lead the way.
This was most evident during the team’s recent victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings were driving in the opening quarter, poised to record a touchdown as they entered the red zone. On a first down play, the Vikings came out in an empty set. The Steelers rushed four initially, with Queen picking up the chipping running back in the flat.
At least, that’s how the play was supposed to go.
Instead, Queen’s instincts kick in. He sees the running backs get caught up in the mess around the line of scrimmage while a whole on the right side of the line opens up. While the running back helps his offensive tackle block superstar T.J. Watt, it leaves a wide open lane for Queen to get into the backfield.
Seeing his chance to pounce, he makes a choice to sprint at quarterback Carson Wentz. He closes in a quick second and delivers a crushing hit to Wentz for the sack. The Vikings would settle for three points on that drive, and the Steelers would quickly fire back with points of their own. It was a momentum killing play by Queen, and it was one that he wasn’t even supposed to make.
That ability is what separates his play this year from last season. The Steelers have anchors on the defensive line and in the secondary, but the middle linebacker group was the one to worry about. Not anymore, the way Queen is playing to start the year. He’s on his way to being the Steelers’ MVP in 2025.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!