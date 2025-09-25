Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Saga Never Neared Vikings Twist
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers were rumored to be in an arms race with the Minnesota Vikings for quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. But as the two teams prepare to play, the rumors are being cleared up.
Reports throughout free agency claimed that Rodgers wasn’t signing with the Steelers in hopes of landing with the Vikings. And that he was having conversations with the team as they contemplated choosing Rodgers over J.J. McCarthy.
But that’s not the truth, according to Rodgers. Speaking with Steelers media, Rodgers addressed the swirling rumors, denying that things got very far with Minnesota.
“I’ve addressed that already, but I’ll just reiterate that Kevin and I have been friends since 2008. ... We keep in touch. He’s one of the guys I keep in touch with,” Rodgers said. “Things never progressed farther than catch-up conversations. And I’ll just leave it at that.”
The Vikings are without McCarthy as they take on the Steelers due to injury. So, Rodgers will take on Carson Wentz in a quarterback dual.
Rodgers and Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell may have caught up and had a word or two about the magic they could make together as a team. But Minnesota wants to see what they have in their second-year QB, and Rodgers wants a chance at a Super Bowl.
Something he’s hoping to get in Pittsburgh. At 2-1 and leading the AFC North, he’s headed in the right direction. The matchup against the Vikings, however, will be the first big test to determine if his offseason decision gives him the best chance to do so.
In coming to the Steelers, he joins a team he has faith in, and a head coach he believes can lead him there.
“A big attraction was Mike Tomlin," Rodgers told reporters after his first practice with the Steelers. "I've gone against him over the years. The way that the conversations went between him and I, whenever it was in March or April and the last Sunday when I called him was some of the coolest conversations I had in the game. So, he's a big reason of why I'm here and I'm excited to play for him.”
