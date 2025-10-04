Steelers Playoff Odds Skyrocket After Hot Start
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten out ot a start that few had expected, as the team enters their Week 5 bye week with a 3-1 record.
the defensive stars woke up in the two previous weeks and the team is in last place for most flags so far.
Their quick start has led to their quick rise through the ranks of possible playoff contenders in their conference, as the Steelers could possibly enter the upper echelon of teams in the AFC.
Playoff Spike for Steelers
According to ESPN's Football Power Index metrics, the Steelers now have the fifth best odds to make the playoffs in the AFC, coming in at 71%. The only team above 90% is the Buffalo Bills, and the Los Angeles Chargers were given an 86% chance. Between those teams and the Steelers are the Kansas CIty Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts.
That being said, the Steelers do not have the best odds to win their division, as the Ravens boast a 70% chance of making the playoffs but a higher chance of winning the division than the Steelers at 47% to the Steelers 46% mark. When it comes to Super Bowl odds, ESPN believes that the Steelers have a 7% chance at present day to make the super bowl, 20% below the AFC's highest at 27%.
Around the division, the Bengals have a 10% chance at the playoffs just a quarter of the way through the season and the Cleveland Browns come in lower than that at 8%.
The Steelers are well on their way to another non-losing season, but questions remaind on whether it will be enough. Even if the team does finish well, it has little bearing on whether they can win in the playoffs. Coming up on nine years without a playoff win, the Steelers now hold the seventh-longest streak without a playoff win across the league, and have made the playoffs six times in the span. The only other team to make it six times without a win with a longer drought is the Miami Dolphins, who have not won a playoff game since the 2000 NFC Wild Card Game.
