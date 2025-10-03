Steelers QB Gets Shocking Apology From Colin Cowherd
As the Pittsburgh Steelers sit at 3-1 during their Week 5 bye, Aaron Rodgers has started to receive some apologies from those who have recently chose to bash him.
Among that group making amends for their prior comments is FS1's Colin Cowherd, who surprisingly is walking back his remarks despite bashing him on numerous occasions.
Cowherd's Previous Criticism of Rodgers
While Rodgers was still a free agent back in May, Cowherd took aim at both him and Pittsburgh for not taking what was a rather dire quarterback situation seriously heading into the summer.
"Neither take the duty of quarterback with great urgency," he said on "The Herd". "Both the Steelers and Aaron have a 'Yeah, we'll get to it eventually. I'll sign with the team eventually. We'll figure out the quarterback eventually."
To the credit of both parties, however, their approach to the situation paid off once Rodgers inked a one-year contract with the team in June.
During Rodgers' time with the New York Jets last year, Cowherd also stated that the four-time MVP had turned into a "crazy uncle who shows up at Thanksgiving and always has a new concoction or business idea."
Cowherd's Apology
Cowherd attempted to right the situation following Rodgers' 200-yard, one-touchdown performance in Pittsburgh's 24-21 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
"I was wrong to call you a snarky, prickly, weird uncle," Cowherd said on "The Herd". "My bad, bro. You are a baller, not a bailer, after all. You've been magnetic, energizing and resilient. The rare eccentric quarterback who is pointing the Steel City out of the darkness and into the light."
It's rather astonishing to see Cowherd retract his previous anecdotes, but him doing so speaks to how well Rodgers has performed thus far for the Steelers.
Rodgers' Success in Pittsburgh
No one expected Rodgers to come in and revert back to his MVP form at 41-years-old, but he's done more than enough to put the Steelers in the driver's seat in the AFC North over the first quarter of the season.
His 68.5 percent completion rate ranks No. 11 among qualified quarterbacks in the league, and he's racked up 786 yards while tying for the fourth-most passing touchdowns at eight to go alongside three interceptions in four games.
Rodgers has been everything Pittsburgh could've hoped for and then some in what may be the final year of his prolific NFL career, and he's proving all the naysayers wrong in the process.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!