Steelers OC Arthur Smith Defends Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will take their quarterback decision in Week 7 right down to the wire, but there's a clear expectation that the team is making a change, turning to Russell Wilson over Justin Fields against the New York Jets.
The move is respected by everyone who is asked about it, but no one has the belief that Fields hasn't been worthy of his opportunity, and made the most of it. The 25-year-old has garnered the respect of the entire organization, including his offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who made sure to set all records straight about Fields "not being good enough."
"I don't know if that's necessarily the perspective," Smith replied when asked what Russell Wilson could provide to make the offense better. "I understand the question, but both those guys being here. Mike [Tomlin] talked earlier in the week, we've got to ramp [Wilson's] reps up. He's got a decision to make by the end of the week. Unfortunately, Russ has missed a lot of time, so we've never really got a chance to see him.
"I think Justin's done a good job. By no means has anybody been perfect around here. But it's about winning. Obviously, we wish we were 6-0. We're not. You are what your record says we are, so we're 4-2. I think we've made progress in some areas in certain weeks. In other weeks, depending on the play or how they attacked us, there's always things we've got to fix. Constant improvement."
Fields made it clear with reporters that he doesn't believe he's played well enough to keep the job, and accepted responsibility for the competition even beginning.
"I don't think I played good enough, if I'm being real with you," Fields said. "If I'm being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough, I don't think there would be any sort of who should be playing, who should not."
"I understand, and that's why you never speak for someobody else. I think it's important players and other coaches speak for themselves. We have daily conversations and I think sometimes, guys are too hard on themselves," Smith said. "You appreciate that about him. That's why he works so hard. ... That's why you love working with Justin, because that's real. That's not just some cliche, some QB guru or somebody told him to say. A lot of these guys are hard on themselves, and there's so much that goes into playing quarterback. Obviously, the physical tools or he wouldn't be at this level, but the mental component, to me, is what seperates the great ones from the other starters in this leguae, and that's what he's pushing himself to be."
Smith doesn't think this move makes too much of an impact on Fields's confidence, and doubled-down, saying he should be proud of the progress he's made.
"You look at everything. I mean you try to look at from every vantage point, but that's why you have to have conversations. No decision is ever easy. ... When you become callous to it or numb, you probably should get out of this thing, but I think [Fields] confidence should be high," Smith said.
"He's 4-2, he's been pretty productive and so whatever Mike tells us to do, like I said, I've got it ready either way and just working and that's my job."
If Wilson does start, Fields will end his run as the Steelers' QB1 with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. While this brings up plenty of questions about his future in Pittsburgh, it appears at least one of his coaches would be thrilled to have another opportunity with him.
