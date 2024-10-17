Steelers Get Injury Timeline for Rookie Zach Frazier
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have some idea of when their second-round rookie and starting center, Zach Frazier, will be back on the field after suffering an ankle injury in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Head coach Mike Tomlin first identified the injury as "week-to-week" but did not give a clear indication of when the team is expecting him to return. First reported by PennLive's Nick Farabaugh and then confirmed by sources to Steelers On SI, Frazier is looking at a Week 10 return, meaning he'll be back after the team's bye week.
Frazier was seen moving through the locker room on a scooter with his left ankle/foot in a walking boot. Right now, it's unknow exactly what the injury is, but it's not viewed as serious enough to place him on Injured Reserve.
In his place, the Steelers are turning to veteran Ryan McCollum as their starting center.
"I’ve seen a high-intensity guy who’s a heck of a communicator, who’s mature beyond his years, and I think that’s why we’re all comfortable continuing to operate the way that we operated a week ago, and I think that’s why we’re excited about the opportunity that it is for him," head coach Mike Tomlin said on McCollum. "There’s always two sides to the injury coin, and I just always try to make a point to our team regarding it."
The Steelers are already down most of their starting offensive line, with Troy Fautanu (knee) and James Daniels (achilles) on Injured Reserve. Nate Herbig (shoulder) was expected to be the starting center this season, but was injured during training camp, making Frazier the guy in 2024.
This week, the team is also dealing with other injuries, including two at outside linebacker to Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith, but had a surprise name pop up on their injury report with Najee Harris dealing with a rib issue. While Herbig, along with many other are out this week, Harris and Highsmith should be back on the field in Week 7 against the New York Jets.
