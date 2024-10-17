Insider: Many in Steelers Organization Against QB Change
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers locker room does not seem like a place with much drama, right now. The team is 4-2, in high spirits and believes in the road ahead. Speaking with players, there's no sense of disruption, despite a massive change being made to the starting line. But according to one NFL insider, many within the building are not thrilled with head coach Mike Tomlin's decision.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, many within the Steelers orginization do not believe the team should be making a quarterback change after Fields carried the team to a 4-2 start.
"There are a ton of people in that place right now that feel like Russell Wilson would limit them on offense in a way that Justin Fields does not," Breer said on the Rich Eisen Show. "Which I think is a big part of the reason why so many people there just wish that Tomlin would stick with Fields."
Wilson has already claimed the first-team reps in his first practice back, marking a clear indication he'll be the starter in Week 7 against the New York Jets. While Tomlin makes the call, and appears to have been holding out for Wilson's return to make him the starter, there are many arguing against the move.
"I think [Fields is] doing enough," Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. "You saw with his legs especially, making things happen, creating. And not necessarily this time wasn't designed quarterback runs. It was him extending a play, stepping up in the pocket, and just keeping the play alive. I thought he played well ... I just think what you're gonna get from Russ is more pocket presence to throw the ball down the field, but you're not gonna get that extend the play like Justin does because he's a running back out there when he decides to run."
Even Tomlin acknowledged Fields has played well, but the Steelers are looking for "great," which he believes they can achieve with Wilson.
"Justin [Fields] has been really good, and we've been really good at times, but not to be confused with great," Tomlin said. "This is a competitive league, man. We're trying to position ourselves to be that team, and we got a player with talent who hadn't had an opportunity to play, so we're going to potentially explore those things. Sometimes it doesn't necessarily have anything to do with what Justin has done or has not done. Justin has been an asset to us. Man last week, for example, man hisability to utilize his legs by design and by ad lib was a significant component of that game. He rushed for 50 plus yards andtwo touchdowns in game, and so we're appreciative of that. We're appreciative of how he's taking care of the ball, but we're just looking at all the people at our disposal the same way that we do at any position."
The team will likely hold off on an official announcement until before kickoff, but the expectation is that Wilson will take over at quarterback. How the impacts the team, and their success, or lack there of it, during his run could lead to those pushing against the decision easing up or pressing harder to right the ship.
