Justin Fields Gets Very Honest About Steelers QB Battle
With all signs pointing to Russell Wilson taking over as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback, Justin Fields offered some mindful analysis of his performance up to this point in the season.
While speaking with reporters on Thursday morning, Fields explained that he doesn't feel as though he played well enough across his six starts this year, because he believes there'd be no questions about who the Steelers' quarterback should be if he had.
"I don't think I played good enough, if I'm being real with you," Fields said. "If I'm being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough, I don't think there would be any sort of who should be playing, who should not."
Fields has posted 1,106 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception to go with 231 yards and five scores on the ground this season.
He hasn't come without his flaws, but the 25-year-old has exceeded expectations throughout his short stint in Pittsburgh. Fields kept the team afloat once Wilson reaggravated his calf injury ahead of Week 1 and added some dynamism to the position that the Steelers hadn't seen in a long time.
While Fields stated that he's thankful for the chance to start, he wasn't satisfied with the results he produced in that role.
"I mean, I want to be 6-0 right now, but it was a great opportunity for me," Fields said. "Of course, I'm grateful for the opportunity. I did get those first six weeks, and we'll just see what happens."
Wilson was active for the first time this season in Week 6, though he never entered the contest as Fields comfortably guided the team to a 32-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Fields has come to terms with the fact that Wilson has superseded him now that he's completely healthy, though he doesn't plan on changing his demeanor or preparation while helping the rest of the team however he can.
"I'm just doing the same thing I was doing," Fields added. "I just do my job at the end of the day and whether that's playing, it's helping the guys out on the sideline, tell him what I see, helping the rest out if he's out there. So just small stuff like that."
