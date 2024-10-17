Is Mike Tomlin on Hot Seat if Steelers QB Move Fails?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a pretty big change. At 4-2, with Justin Fields throwing just one interception compared to his five touchdowns, head coach Mike Tomlin has opened the door for a quarterback change, and it already appears his mind is set.
Tomlin has kept the door cracked all season for Russell Wilson to resume his starting duties once fully healthy from his calf injury. This decision was made despite Wilson missing almost all of training camp and only practicing two days during Week 1 before aggravating the injury.
Fields impressed during his time as the Steelers' starter, carrying them to the top of the AFC North and scoring 10 total touchdowns during his six-game stunt.
Still, Tomlin likely had his mind made up weeks ago. And chances are, it didn't matter how well Fields playing during Wilson's absence, there was no chance he would remain the starter once Wilson returned.
If this works out in the best favor of the Steelers, no harm no foul. The team looks better, they continue to win and the offense takes a step forward after being hit-or-miss the first six weeks.
If it doesn't work out, what happens? And the question everyone will be asking is, is Tomlin's seat getting warm after tying himself to a quarterback with no experience in Pittsburgh?
According to Sports Illustrated's NFL insider Albert Breer, "many" within the Steelers organization are not thrilled about a quarterback change. Instead, they think Fields gives them the best opportunity to win, and they would like to see him ride it out moving forward.
Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger even made his thoughts known, saying the team would be taking a risk of killing Fields's confidence if they benched him.
Of course, Tomlin's seat if freezing cold, and would take much more than one bad quarterback call to see it heat up. Actually, it's unknown if anything at all could heat his seat up, maybe outside of him publicly criticizing the organization.
But even if Tomlin won't be on his way out because of this move, he is tying himself to a player he owes nothing to, and will have nearly every critic behind him if this does not work out. And in a season where he's very clearly trying to rebuild his reputation and prove to many he's capable of winning in the postseason, the last thing he'd need is for his 4-2 team to crumble, and their best opportunity since Ben Roethlisberger be crushed because of a decision he made without full support.
Hot seat? Never. But Tomlin could add another blemish to an aching back-end to his resume.
That being said, if this works out, Tomlin looks like the legendary coach he is. And this very much so could work out.
Fields has struggled throwing the football this season, and Wilson should be able to provide more fluidity to the group. He's a Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion. There's something about his presence that makes you think he always going to make your team better.
If he does, this conversation changes to praise.
It's a risky move by Tomlin, but one he likely knew he'd make weeks ago, so he's had plenty of time to think of the repercussions.
