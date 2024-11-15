Steelers OC Hints at Justin Fields Package
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change between Week 6 and Week 7, swapping original starter Justin Fields for current starter Russell Wilson.
Now, Fields has taken the backup role for the time being, but that doesn't mean he's not going to play.
According to Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh, there are plans in the works from offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to get Fields involved.
The idea of having a "package" for Fields has been floated since early in the season yet nothing has come to fruition to this point in a game situation. When Smith was asked about this earlier this week, he gave an answer as to why and what we can expect for the rest of the season.
“It’ll be ready to go when we need it. Maybe it’ll be this Sunday, maybe it’ll be next Sunday. I’m very confident when we break it out, it will make a difference,” Smith said.
Unfortunately, the Steelers were unable to use any sort of package due to a lingering hamstring injury that kept Fields out of the game for the weeks following his benching. While Smith does not give a direct answer here, the Steelers seem keen on bringing some sort of wrinkle into their game that will involve the dual-threat quarterback.
Now, the Steelers set their sights on winning the division, as they play their first divisional game this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. One of two teams to begin their divisional schedule this late, the other being the Chicago Bears, this year is one where they can capitalize on their success to this point and propel them to winning the division.
It is possible that the Fields package is what does it. At this point in the season, all their divisional opponents have seen what they can do against teams outside the division, so a Fields wrinkle could give the Steelers an edge for the rest of the year.
