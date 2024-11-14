Steelers RB Suffers Back Injury Before Ravens Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have put out their injury report following Thursday's practice as their first AFC North matchup of the season lies just days aways against the Baltimore Ravens.
Running back Jaylen Warren (back) did not participate after not appearing on Wednesday's report. He played a season-high 41 snaps against the Washington Commanders last Sunday and previously dealt with a knee injury that held him out of the Steelers' Week 4 and 5 games.
Running back Najee Harris (ankle), on the other hand, was a full participant after missing Wednesday's practice and should be good to go versus the Ravens.
Outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring) was a full participant for a second-straight day, and all indications are that he'll make his return at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The 22-year-old pass rusher sustained his injury versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 and neither practiced nor played until after Pittsburgh came back from its Week 9 bye.
There was some thought that Herbig would work himself into the mix against the Commanders, though he hit a roadblock and was inactive after missing the final practice of the week.
Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) did not practice and isn't expected to be active for several weeks after suffering an injury late in the fourth quarter versus Washington.
Wide receiver Van Jefferson (quadricep) was a bit of an unexpected entrant as a non-participant on Wednesday's report, but he is headed in the right direction as he was upgraded to limited today.
Cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) is in the same boat, as he was a limited participant after missing yesterday's session.
Cornerback C.J. Henderson (neck) was a new inclusion on the report as a non-participant, and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee/NIR - Resting Vet) did not practice for a second-consecutive day as well.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!