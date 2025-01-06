Steelers OC Arthur Smith Gets Second Head Coach Interview
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, in what's already a busy week as the team gets ready to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday, has received another interview request for a head coaching vacancy.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears have joined the New York Jets as the two organizations to reach out and formally show interest in speaking with Smith for their openings.
The Bears fired Matt Eberflus following their loss on Thanksgiving to the Detroit Lions in Week 13, and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown took over as the interim once he was let go.
Chicago finished the season with a 5-12 record after defeating the Green Bay Packers on a last-second field goal in Week 18.
The Bears are one of the more desirable openings in this hiring cycle, as 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams has superstar potential at quarterback while the rest of the roster is rather talented.
Smith joined Pittsburgh's coaching staff last offseason after being fired by the Atlanta Falcons. In three years (2021 - 2023) with his prior organization as its head coach, he finished with a 21-30 record and never reached the postseason.
Smith has become a hot commodity thus far, and there's a chance that even more requests will roll in during the next couple of days or even weeks.
