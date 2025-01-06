Steelers Trade Compensation for Justin Fields Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their trade compensation for Justin Fields in Week 18, handing the Chicago Bears a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft for the former first-round quarterback. After playing less than 50% of the team's snaps this past regular season, the Steelers ended up paying the lower end of the deal in return.
Fields finished his regular season with the Steelers completing 106 of 161 passes for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns to one interception. He also ran for 289 yards and five more touchdowns.
Despite pleas from the fanbase, though, the Steelers turned to Russell Wilson as their starter in Week 7 and never turned back. Despite finishing the season on a four-game losing streak and Wilson turning the ball over 10 games in 11 games, Pittsburgh stuck to their guns, which allowed them to keep their fourth-round draft pick for Fields.
It's uncertain if the Steelers will keep either Wilson or Fields in 2025. Both quarterbacks are on the last year of their deals and headed for free agency in the spring. Pittsburgh was originally believed to want Wilson to remain the starter next year, but with poor performances adding up, that may have changed.
Fields recently said he'd like to come back to Pittsburgh, but will see what happens come free agency.
"I want to be here," Fields said. "I’m kind of tired of learning a new offense every year. This will be my third in four years. Of course, I’d love to be back, but that’s all up to God at the end of the day. I’ll be where God wants me to be."
With the playoffs beginning, it's only a matter of time before the NFL is headed into free agency, and the Steelers future at quarterback is determined.
