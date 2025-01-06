Steelers OL Suffers Broken Hand
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided an update on the injury status of a pair of starters ahead of the team's Wild Card round matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Tomlin started off by stating that rookie offensive guard Mason McCormick suffered a broken hand versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 and is being fitted for either a brace or a cast as a result.
His availability against Baltimore will be dictated based on his level of participation and how well he functions throughout the week as he deals with the injury.
A fourth-round pick out of South Dakota State, McCormick appeared in all 17 regular season games while starting in 14 of them. His first opportunity for significant snaps on offense came at left guard while Isaac Seumalo was on the mend with a pectoral injury through the early portions of the campaign before later sliding to right guard after James Daniels went down with a season-ending Achilles injury.
Per Pro Football Focus, McCormick allowed 21 pressures and two sacks on the year while garnering a 53.7 run blocking grade.
If he is unable to suit up in Baltimore on Saturday night, Spencer Anderson and Max Scharping are among the top candidates to play in his absence.
Tomlin added that cornerback Donte Jackson felt good on Monday morning as he works through an ongoing back injury, though his availability against the Ravens will come down to his participation in practice over the coming days.
Jackson's ailment first popped up versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 before being pulled with the same issue the following contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.
He was inactive in a bout with the Ravens in Week 16, though he returned on Christmas Day against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.
Jackson was initially deemed questionable to play against the Bengals, though he was not in a position to participate in game action.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!