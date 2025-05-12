Steelers, George Pickens Drama Continues
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from George Pickens, trading the 24-year-old wide receiver to the Dallas Cowboys in an effort to part ways with a someone disrupting player. Pickens has all the talent in the world, but over the course of three seasons, built a reputation that isn't very good in the NFL, and that drama seems to be continuing post-trade.
Fans across the internet started sharing a comment reportedly posted by Pickens below a conversation between two former teammates, Payton Wilson and Beanie Bishop. The comment, and you would guess, didn't praise the Steelers organization, but rather slammed it for moving on.
"They the cheapest organization," Pickens wrote. "Ain't no stacking year after year they gone let them [explicit] go too soon it's time."
The comment was deleted, if it was ever posted, rather quickly. Then, later that same day, Pickens shared a message on his Instagram denying he ever posted it and blaming the viral photo on AI.
"Literally on a place. No service," Pickens wrote. "Just landed and seen straight Lies from Pitt fans. Stop with ARI trying to make a story I'm happy for everything the steel city did for me. Happy Mothers' Day to all the mother out there."
Now, usually you'd see a post and believe it. But this isn't the first time Pickens has tried to pull the rug out from under everyone by saying something is false when it wasn't. During his time in Pittsburgh, he was caught liking a comment about how the Steelers need to get him a quarterback while Kenny Pickett was his starter. He denied that, saying people were not allowed to even comment on his Instagram posts.
"Yeah, I saw that," he said. "My comments aren't even on my Instagram so I don't even know how that - someone must have screenshotted or at-ed themselves because you can't even tag me. ... I don't have no comments on my Instagram. You can't mention me or tag me."
He also once deleted all of the Steelers photos from his Instagram and then delcared that he never posted anything regarding football on his account.
Maybe Pickens didn't post the comment. Maybe he did. But the Steelers are trying to avoid drama such as this, which is why they moved on before the end of his contract. For right now, that drama is still alive.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!