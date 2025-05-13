Steelers Opponent for Ireland Game Revealed
The identity of the Pittsburgh Steelers' opponent for their upcoming game in Ireland this season has officially been revealed.
The validity of multiple recent reports insinuating that the Minnesota Vikings would be joining the Steelers in Dublin at Croke Park was confirmed, as it was announced on NFL Network that the two sides will be facing off against one another in Week 4 on September 28.
Pittsburgh is the designated host, or home team, for the game, meaning that it will play eight times at Acrisure Stadium in 2025 instead of nine.
Ironically enough, the Steelers' initial international game came against Minnesota in Week 4 of the 2013 campaign at Wembley Stadium in London, England, resulting in a 34-27 loss for the black and gold in front of 83,518 fans.
Pittsburgh has not travelled overseas during the regular season since, but Ireland was always a logical destination for the franchise considering the Rooney family's ties to the country.
"We are very excited to be the designated team in the first regular season game to be played in Ireland this upcoming season," owner Art Rooney II said in February, per the team's official website. "The opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to play in Ireland is truly special, not only because of the Rooney family history there, but also to play in front of the growing number of Steelers fans in Ireland. We are thrilled to be part of this historic event to represent Pittsburgh in a game that brings the NFL to the great sports fans in Ireland."
The Steelers did participate in a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Croke Park back in 1997, though the stakes for their return trip nearly 20 years later are much higher.
The Vikings, who are coming off a 14-3 season, currently own a perfect 4-0 record in international games during the regular season, with their most recent victory coming last year at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.
