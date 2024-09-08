Steelers, Falcons Fight After Dirty Play
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers entered their week one matchup against the Atlanta Falcons expecting a tight competition. The Falcons are a much improved team after an offseason of additions like Kirk Cousins under center and Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons on defense. With their upgrades, the Falcons are hoping to re-claim the NFC South. Meanwhile the Steelers are hoping their summer roster haul is enough to get them a playoff victory.
What the Steelers and Falcons likely didn't expect during their contest was for the game to become fiery in the first quarter. The teams began the game with a defensive standoff, with neither registering a touchdown in the opening period. They traded heavy hits, quarterback pressures, and turnovers while failing to find the endzone. The physicality led to some flared tempers during one of the Steelers' drives.
During a routine handoff, Steelers' QB Justin Fields gave the ball to running back Najee Harris. During the tackle, Falcons' safety Jessie Bates III grabbed Harris' face mask, causing it to fall off his head as he hit the ground. Harris was visibly upset by this and got in Bates' face, resulting in a brief scrum. Steelers' tight end Darrell Washington and tackle Broderick Jones were first to back up their running back as both sides came in.
The Steelers are already operating under strange circumstances. Starting QB Russell Wilson, who was looking to make his debut with the team, was declared inactive prior to the game. Wilson is dealing with a calf injury that's limited him throughout training camp and the preseason. Now, it's carried over into the regular season as the team opens up their 2024 season. The move paved the way for Fields to start and shifted the plan for the offensive attack.
