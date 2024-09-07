Russell Wilson Making Trip to Falcons With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Despite questions about his availability, Russell Wilson will make the trip to Atlanta with the Pittsburgh Steelers to attend the Week 1 game against the Falcons, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Wilson is dealing with tightness in his calf, which is the same leg he hurt during training camp. He was limited in practice the final two days of the week, and the Steelers placed a questionable tag on him in their final injury report. While it's still unknown if he's going to play in the game, he'll at least be with the players during it.
It was expected that Wilson would make the trip with the Steelers to Atlanta. Typically, unless the injury forces them to miss, starting quarterbacks travel when injured. With Wilson being named team captain, it added even higher expectations that he would be with the players even if he is ruled out for the game.
Pittsburgh underwent a final walk-through prior to flying south for the game. The team would use the walk-through and pregame to decide on whether or not Wilson would play against the Falcons. The final announcement might not come until the team's inactives are set for kickoff.
If Wilson cannot go, the Steelers will turn to Justin Fields as their quarterback. Fields is 10-28 as a starter in the NFL. He competed with Wilson throughout training camp and the preseason but was named the backup for Week 1. With an opportunity to start in his hands, though, Fields could change the narrative, and his place on the depth chart for the Steelers.
The Steelers kick off against the Falcons at 1 p.m. ET. They'll release their inactives list at around 11:30 a.m. ET, with the final determination of whether or not Wilson is going to play.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.