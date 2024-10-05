Steelers Avoid Major Injury Blow
The Pittsburgh Steelers received some good news on the injury front on Saturday afternoon ahead of their bout with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.
Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten stated that defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, who was listed with a questionable designation on the Steelers' final injury report of the week with a groin injury, is officially active against Dallas. He was a full participant on Wednesday before registering as a limited participant on both Thursday and Friday, which originally cast doubt on his status.
The 30-year-old has appeared on the report several times throughout the season, but he has yet to miss a regular season game while starting each one thus far. Ogunjobi has recorded half a sack and seven pressures throughout the year on a total of 146 snaps, which have primarily come at left end opposite of Cameron Heyward.
He initially signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal ahead of the 2022 campaign before inking a three-year, $28.75 million contract extension in March 2023.
Over the course of his tenure in Pittsburgh, Ogunjobi has posted five sacks and 105 tackles while appearing in 37 games.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!