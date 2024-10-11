Steelers Could Get Star RB Back Against Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Friday that running back Jaylen Warren will be listed as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week, allowing for his potential return against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.
Warren has remained out since he was pulled by Tomlin from the Steelers' Week 3 game versus the Los Angeles Chargers. He also went down with a hamstring injury during the preseason, which limited his usage and efficacy early in the season.
On Tuesday, Tomlin grouped Warren in as "doubtful" to play this week, though he showed enough over the course of the work week in practice to upgrade his designation. He was limited on both Wednesday and Thursday before registering as a full participant on Friday.
Warren appeared confident that he could suit up this week from the jump, telling reporters on Wednesday that he felt good and was ready to contribute if his number was called.
"I feel great," Warren said. "I don’t know, that’s their decision, whatever they decide. But I feel good, I could play. If they let me out there, I’ll play. It’s their call.”
He received a typical workload and looked rather spry in practice, which is a good sign for both him and the team. The Steelers will likely ease Warren back in should he be active in Las Vegas, though the team's recent struggles in the run game could necessitate a larger workload than originally anticipated in order to get things moving in the right direction.
With Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson both sidelined, Aaron Shampklin and Jonathan Ward each received carries behind Najee Harris as the back-up running backs against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.
Now that Warren is poised to return, however, Pittsburgh likely feels better about its rotation at the position moving forward.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!