Steelers WR Trade Becoming More Difficult
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the final teams looking to make a wide receiver trade before the deadline, but every time they seem to be at the front of the line, another issue emerges that holds them back. And with a week left to make a deal, it appears there are more obstacles in their way.
The Steelers' options are already limited. They missed out on the easy targets of Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins, and never had a shot at Amari Cooper. Now, they're hoping some splash trades happen like Garrett Wilson or Mike Williams, and possibly even Darius Slayton - but it doesn't seem likely.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Giants will not be moving on from Slayton unless the offer blows them away. And with the Steelers' need not being as pressing as it once was, chances are, they aren't going to give up too much for a wide receiver.
Then, there's the others. Maybe Tyler Boyd becomes available with the Tennessee Titans losing, but maybe he's not the favorte for Pittsburgh. With the Houston Texans losing Stefon Diggs to an ACL tear, they are now in the market for another wide receiver trade. And that only crowds the box even more for the Steelers.
It's time for Pittsburgh to make something happen, if they're going to. There's a good chance they've been calling everyone - the Rams for Cooper Kupp, Giants for Slayton, Raiders for Jakobi Meyers. If there's a team with a wideout for sale, Pittsburgh is asking for the price tag.
Others are looking to, though, and bad teams are starting to impress. The longer everyone waits, the lesser the odds Pittsburgh walks away with someone new.
They're certainly still in the hunt, and until the trade deadline passes, you can't rule them out. But with each day that passes, it's becoming more difficult for them to make a move, and they may run out of time, and options, before they can finalize anything.
