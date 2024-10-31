Insider: Steelers Exploring Three WR Trades
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struck out on all of their attempts to acquire a wide receiver via the trade market thus far, but that doesn't mean they won't eventually get the job done.
Sportskeeda NFL insider Tony Pauline has reported that the Steelers are engrossed by three players in particular at the position ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline, all of whom they've been connected to in the past.
'I've twice mentioned the Pittsburgh Steelers as a team in the market to trade for a wide receiver, as they were one of the franchises keying on Davante Adams before the former Raiders wideout was moved to the New York Jets," Pauline wrote. "Now sources have attached the names of three receivers the team will look to trade for. They include Darius Slayton of the New York Giants, Mike Williams of the New York Jets and Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos."
Beginning with Slayton, the 27-year-old put on a show against Pittsburgh in Week 8 with 108 yards on four receptions. On the season, he's recorded 420 yards and a touchdown on 29 catches.
The Giants are 2-6, and Slayton's expiring contract makes him a logical target for contending teams. He wouldn't fetch more than a late-round pick given where his market likely stands, though NFL Network's Mike Garafolo stated that New York isn't primed to deal him unless it is "blown away", so it's unknown if he's truly available at this point in time.
Given that Williams has played somewhat of a minimized role with the Jets this year, starting just two games while hauling in 11 receptions for 160 yards, a change of scenery for the 30-year-old has felt imminent for several weeks now.
Pittsburgh has been hot on his trail, though ESPN's Jeremy Fowler stated that if he plays a role in a New York victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday Night, then he's likely to stick around there. If that doesn't come to fruition, however, Williams will likely be on the move, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him end up with the Steelers.
Sutton feels like the most unlikely acquisition of the bunch for Pittsburgh, though its interest in him dates back to the offseason. The SMU product has played in all eight of Denver's contests this season and put up 377 yards to go with two touchdowns on 29 receptions.
The Broncos have won five of their last six games and own a 5-3 record, which has them in position to earn a trip to the playoffs for the first time in eight years. It's hard to foresee a world in which they send Sutton away as a result, but the Steelers are trying to pry him away nonetheless despite a high price tag.
"I am told the Steelers have a lot of interest in the Broncos wideout, but it's a matter of the team meeting Denver's asking price, which I'm told is high," Pauline wrote.
While Pittsburgh's passing offense has improved under Russell Wilson, there's still a clear need for another weapon. With Roman Wilson on injured reserve and spotty production from the team's receivers not named George Pickens, it would certainly benefit the Steelers to search for upgrades in the coming days.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!