Ben Roethlisberger Says This is Likely Final Game at Heinz Field

After 18 years, Ben Roethlisberger says this game feels like his last in front of the Pittsburgh Steelers home crowd.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won't speak in definites or guarantees, but Monday night against the Cleveland Browns "feels" like his last go at Heinz Field.

"Looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing that this could be it," Roethlisberger said Thursday. "Regular season, that is, I know we still have a chance to potentially get playoff game there if we take care of business and things have to happen. But in the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular seasons, signs are pointing that way. This could be it."

Roethlisberger's focus remains on the Browns and Week 17. The Steelers are still in contention for the AFC North and a Wildcard spot in the playoffs.

"The emotions will start to kick in. They already have if you think about it," Roethlisberger said. "I think I'm able to put those emotions on the back-burner because of the focus of what we have to do to win this game. This is a team that's hungry. It's the Browns. It's the division opponent. ... I've got to focus on this game. This is the most important game of the season for us right now."

Roethlisberger hasn't told teammates in a group setting because he isn't claiming anything as certain. But, whenever it does get brought up amongst teammates, the 39-year-old re-shifts the attention back to the team's playoff hopes.

Why? Because, from day one, Lombardi Trophies were, and are the goal.

"I just want to win a football game," Roethlisberger said. "That's all that matters to me. That's always been my thing. I found out last week I broke a tie with Brett Favre for quarterbacks in on facility. To me, that'll always mean more than yards or touchdowns - wins. I'm sure you can go back to my very first press conference here, all I've ever said I want to do is win."

All that being said, this could be Roethlisberger's final appearance at Heinz Field. He doesn't want any extra attention, and he knows his body feels good enough to continue winning with this team.

Still, he sounded as if he fully understood the moment that will come on Monday night.

"If it is indeed my last regular season game, it's going to be one of the most important games of my career," Roethlisberger said. "I've been so blessed to play in front of the best fans in all of sports, the best venue, and what better way to have a potential last game of the regular season than Monday night against the division opponent. It's just special."

