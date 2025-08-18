Steelers May Have Bigger WR Move Coming
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers missed on John Metchie from the Houston Texans, as the wide receiver is headed to Philadelphia in a trade with the Eagles. Pittsburgh is actively discussing their possibilities at wide receiver, with Calvin Austin III injured and Roman Wilson still developing, but they seem to have missed an easy deal.
The Steelers already made their splash at wide receiver. DK Metcalf in exchange for a second-round pick, and a $150 million contract extension was likely the only superstar wideout move they'd make this season. But with Austin dealing with an oblique injury and Wilson still coming together as part of the starting offense, the team is expected to continue monitoring the market.
That includes both trades and free agency.
Metchie could've been an option, though, especially for the cost. Reportedly, the Eagles gave us tight end Harrison Bryant and a 2026 fifth-round pick for Metchie and a 2026 sixth-round pick.
The Steelers have all of this. Their tight end room is loaded, and while Connor Heyward has proven to be some of the most reliable hands on the team, he's certainly not the biggest name on the block with Jonnu Smith, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington ahead of him. Plus, the team is expected to have roughly 12 draft picks in 2026.
The Steelers probably could've gone with a higher pick and kept Heyward. But if they didn't feel that was necessary, the trade still would've made sense.
It makes you wonder why. The Steelers have had a clear need for a wide receiver, and while Metchie isn't a superstar, he is viewed as a 25-year-old with a ton of upside. Right now, Pittsburgh could use help, and Metchie for cheap would've been that help, plus a player who could expand his role.
Maybe they're thinking bigger. The Steelers have made splash after splash this offseason, adding Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey, Smith, Darius Slay and others, like Aaron Rodgers. General manager Omar Khan hasn't slowed down, and he's proven willing to make deals no one believed the Pittsburgh Steelers would be in on.
Maybe he's looking for another. Terry McLaurin, Odell Beckham Jr. and Chris Olave have all been floated as potential targets for Pittsburgh. They just got a close look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loaded wide receiver room as well.
Not landing Metchie for cheap leaves questions. But it may open everyone's eyes that they have a bigger mindset than another shot in the dark addition.
Pittsburgh wants a Super Bowl. They know they need to improve to get there, and frankly, Metchie may not have raised their ceiling enough.
Was the Eagles-Texans trade a miss for the Steelers? Or, is Khan working on something bigger before Week 1?
