Cardinals Release Former Steelers Speedster
PITTSBURGH -- The Arizona Cardinals have released a former Pittsburgh Steelers dynamic wide receiver, releasing Quez Watkins after he suffered an injury during their preseason.
The Cardinals released Watkins with an injury settlement. He was in the process of contending for a spot on the team's 53-man roster, and now his goals will have to be put on hold for a short while. Watkins was competing with a loaded wide receiver group that includes Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Simi Fehoko.
The Cardinals were Watkins' third team in his NFL career, and he will now be able to look for another place to play once he heals more from his injuries.
Watkins was a two time all-conference player in Conference USA at Southern Miss, and was able to catch the eye of scouts despite the lower level of competion compared to his peers.
He was initially drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, receiving a 6th round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. His rookie season was full of injuries, but Watkins was still able to catch the first touchdown of his NFL career, doing so in Week 15 of the 2020 season against the Cardinals.
His second season saw him take on a much larger role, as he began to be the secondary receiver for the Eagles that season. While he was unable to stay consistent throughout the whole season, he finished the season with 647 yards and a receiving touchdown. 2022 saw Watkins reach his career high in touchdowns, with him catching three across a season that saw him and the Eagles lose in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.
In 2023, Watkins played a limited role with the Eagles, appearing in nine games and starting in five. During the following offseason, he signed a one-year deal with the Steelers, where he showed flashes during training camp but was unable to crack the 53-man roster during the season.
He was then signed to a futures deal by the Cardinals in January of 2025, and remained on the team until his release on August 10 due to an injury that is undisclosed at this point in time.
