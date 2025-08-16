Steelers Long-Snapper Suffers Scary Chest Injury vs. Buccaneers
PITTSBURGH — One of the least talked about positions as the Pittsburgh Steelers approach the regular season is the long snapper position. Veteran Christian Kuntz has been the long snapper for the organization since debuting during the 2021 season, and he entered the 2025 campaign with heavy job security.
During the Steelers’ second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kuntz suffered an injury that could affect his availability for the coming campaign. The injury happened during a routine punt in the first quarter. Kuntz made a tackle during the return, but following the play he slowly came off the field. According to Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein, he came up holding his right side after the play. The medical staff immediately tended to Kuntz once he made it to the sidelines.
After exiting the medical blue tent, Kuntz was seen on the sidelines without his jersey or helmet on as the medical team continued their examinations. Several of his teammates on the special teams unit, like punters Cameron Johnston and Corliss Waitman, checked in on the long snapper. After a few more minutes, Kuntz exited the field and went down the tunnel. Shortly after, the team shared that Kuntz sustained a chest injury and would not return to the game.
If Kuntz misses time, the Steelers will have to get creative. They have only one long snapper on their expanded camp roster currently. In training camp, defensive tackle Logan Lee has taken reps as a long snapper and he reports as the backup against the Buccaneers. He was put to the test immediately on a point after attempt that was successful despite a shaky snap.
With Kuntz injured, the team may opt to bring back another familiar face. Earlier in camp, the Steelers had another snapper in camp. Tucker Addinton was released almost immediately into training camp, but he may be receiving a call from the Steelers general manager after this game.
Kuntz is a Western, Pennsylvania native and product of the area. A graduate of Chartiers Valley High School, he attended Duquesne University in downtown Pittsburgh, where he played outside linebacker. But after not making the NFL as a linebacker, he transitioned to the long snapper position and made a nice career for himself in his hometown.
If the injury isn’t serious, the Steelers will likely keep Kuntz around for the regular season. Unless it’s a long-term situation, expect the veteran to remain the long snapper in Pittsburgh for the 2025 season.
