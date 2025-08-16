Steelers Get Huge Terry McLaurin Update
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add to their wide receiver room and the one looming name is Washington Commanders All-Pro Terry McLaurin. Until now, though, McLaurin has been unable to see the field after being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list entering training camp. Now, things have changed.
The Commanders announced that McLaurin has been activated from the PUP List, returning to the team with the potential to start practicing. McLaurin is searching for a new contract, meaning there's still the likelihood that he doesn't re-join the team during practices, remaining on the sideline or away from the facilty as a whole.
The news comes the day after Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury made it known that he believes McLaurin needs to be on the field with the offense instead of just being in meetings and off to the side.
"I don’t know exactly howof that," Kingsbury said. "I think we’re kind of at that point to where we need to start getting those guys, when they’re available, out there and jelling to see where we are as an offense."
Maybe it means that McLaurin is nearing a deal with the Commanders, or that it's simply their move to activate him without any intentions of seeing him begin to work with the offense.
As for the Steelers, insider Mark Kaboly shared that he believes a wide receiver move is coming within the next 10 to 12 days. For many, the name to watch is McLaurin.
"I don't think any time within the next week, but something might be coming down the pike here," Kaboly said. "I'll put it this way: I would not be shocked within the next 10 to 12 days that they add a receiver. I was under the impression that they're just gonna play it out like they are right now. 'We have [Roman] Wilson, [Calvin] Austin, we're going with that'. I was pretty much sure of that. I don't know if I'm as sure of that anymore."
McLaurin is 29-years-old and looking for a contract roughly around $30 million per year. The Steelers have already paid DK Metcalf as their WR1, handing him a deal worth $150 million over five years. But they don't have a dead set WR2, and with Calvin Austin III being injured, everyone is speculating whether or not they make another splash.
In an offseason where the team has been more aggressive than usual, anything is possible. And the McLaurin news may allow them to call Washington and see where things stand.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!