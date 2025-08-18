Steelers Done With Beanie Bishop?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may be showing their hand at cornerback. With the additions of Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr. returns as the only starter from last season. But one player many thought would start before the Ramsey trade may not even make the roster.
Coming into the summer, Beanie Bishop was the clear favorite to start at the nickelback position for Pittsburgh. The team did not go out and add to the room outside of Donte Kent, and free agency signing Brandin Echols was only taking outside reps during mini camp and OTAs.
The addition of Ramsey meant Bishop was moving to the bench, but was viewed as the No. 2 on the depth chart. He's remained there - on paper.
But on the field, things have been different. The Steelers have slowly tested the waters with Echols as their backup nickelback, as well as their backup outside cornerback. And against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their second preseason game, they didn't give Bishop a shot with the "ones."
Bishop didn't see the field on defense until the second quarter against the Buccaneers. In his place, Echols started on the inside, with James Pierre and Daryl Porter Jr. on the outside. Porter Jr. just arrived a little over a week ago, but made enough progress to see himself take the first reps on defense.
Maybe it's just the Steelers seeing what Echols can bring to the inside, but the former New York Jet is their clear No. 2 behind Slay and Porter Jr. If needed, he may be their No. 2 behind Ramsey as well.
Pittsburgh's cornerback room is crowded and it's already difficult to predict which players stay. Porter Jr., Slay, Ramsey and Echols are locks. Pierre has made a push throughout the summer to remain with the team as a depth piece and special teamer. Cory Trice Jr. is dealing with a hamstring injury, but could still sneak onto the 53-man team because of his performance in training camp before the injury.
That leaves room for maybe one more player. But that's not a guarantee.
The move of Echols to the inside doesn't bode well for Bishop. He's got another week to change his fate, but right now, he may be on the outside looking in on the final roster.
