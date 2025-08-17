Steelers Finally Have WR2
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers were waiting for a game like this from Roman Wilson. Sure, it was the preseason, but for the last 18 months, the Steelers have longed to see a performance like this from the talented former third-round draft pick. Going against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wilson finally looked like a player that could be the answer at the second starting receiver opposite DK Metcalf.
Wilson put together a breakout contest for the Steelers against the Buccaneers. In the first quarter, Wilson was one of the most noticeable players on either team. Steelers quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson both showed trust in the second-year receiver, and that trust was rewarded with two excellent catches for 72 yards in the opening quarter.
The performance was a statement from Wilson and comes at the absolute perfect time for the Steelers. In his second training camp with the organization, Wilson’s looked inconsistent. He’s had excellent individual days, but other days he was invisible. The team’s recent joint practice with the Bucs prior to their preseason battle was a prime example. In portions of the practice, he looked like an impact player. Other times, he was a junior varsity player on a varsity field.
Against the Bucs, Roman Wilson finally proved he can be the WR2 in Pittsburgh.
When it mattered, Wilson came through, and that’s what Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin must take away from this game. This is now the second week in a row that Wilson has stood out among his position.
Once again, his route running was crisp and precise. He managed to sneak behind the defense twice with considerable space. The first time, Rudolph found him for a deep connection. Had Rudolph not underthrown the pass, Wilson easily would have been gone for a touchdown. A few minutes later, he was wide open when Thompson found him for his second chunk play of the quarter.
That’s what the Steelers have been missing from their offense. Metcalf is a dynamic force on the outside, capable of attracting double coverage and still succeeding. Until the preseason game against the Buccaneers, there was no other player showing he could get behind the defense while lined up on the outside. The entire offensive plan was crumbling before it even began.
Now, the Steelers have so much less pressure on them until the regular season begins. They don’t have to scramble and possibly give up draft assets in addition to major money for a proven WR2. They don’t even have to hope that the recovering Calvin Austin III can return from injury to solidify the group. They can just rest assured, knowing that Roman Wilson will be their second starting receiver against the New York Jets in Week 1.
