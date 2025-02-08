Steelers Biggest Rival Named Justin Fields Top Landing Spot
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are evaluating their quarterback options, and according to a team source, Justin Fields it their top choice. But that doesn't guarantee he'll return to the black and gold, and if he doesn't, a surprising team has been named his top landing spot.
The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke believes Fields could find himself elsewhere in 2025, and tabbed Pittsburgh's AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, as the quarterback's top fit.
"While Fields would likely never see the field, he’d have an opportunity to work side by side with arguably the best quarterback in the NFL right now, Lamar Jackson. The potential three-time MVP has found out how to develop as a lethal passer without sacrificing his mobility, which is something that Fields could benefit from," Brooke writes. "For the Ravens, there aren’t many other suitable QB2 options that fit what they do. Journeyman veteran Josh Johnson was the backup this year, but the 38-year-old is unlikely to come back this offseason, with retirement more likely on that table."
Fields would be the perfect fit for the Ravens, bringing plenty of athleticism and the perfect QB2 dynamic for what Baltimore does with their quarterbacks.
However, while Fields could end up with a backup role, the Steelers currently view him as their Week 1 starter. Therefore, unless something changes, it's hard to imagine he'd leave for a backup role in Baltimore - especially with Lamar Jackson being in front of him.
If it's not the Ravens, Fields could end up in places like the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Giants, who are both searching for quarterbacks. But the Steelers plan to negotiate with him, and as long as a contract is "reasonable," he'll end up as their QB1 this upcoming season.
If many of us are wrong about the quarterback market this offseason, maybe he does end up in Baltimore. And if so, the Steelers only have more to worry about with the defending AFC North champions.
