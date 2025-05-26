Steelers Blindsided By Aaron Rodgers? NFL Thinks So
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on Aaron Rodgers, but the NFL world still thinks it may not happen. The Steelers are confident Rodgers will end up signing, and some expect the deal to get done before minicamp or OTAs. But some around the league think they're going to get blindsided.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler made it known that some around the NFL believe Rodgers is still waiting on a team like the Minnesota Vikings to call, leaving the Steelers in the dust.
"There’s some teams I’ve talked to that are still kind of wondering — is he just waiting out the Vikings? You know, because the Vikings would be an ideal scenario — one of the best play callers in the league in Kevin O’Connell, nine dome games. You’re guaranteed nine dome games per year. There’s some element of that, but checking with the Vikings — I still don’t expect that. They’re moving forward with J.J. McCarthy. So, he really has no other options, other than Pittsburgh or retire," Fowler said.
The four-time MVP was viewed as an option for the Vikings early in the process. Minnesota has made it known they are moving forward with J.J. McCarthy as their starter, but have never fully ruled out considering Rodgers.
Minnesota is believed to be the only other team on Rodgers' radar. He recently shut down the New Orleans Saints, who lost Derek Carr to retirement, saying he doesn't want to live in New Orleans.
The Steelers remain the top candidate, and even if the NFL thinks otherwise, those in Pittsburgh believe Rodgers is going to sign. If he doesn't, Mason Rudolph is expected to be the starter, with Will Howard, Skylar Thompson and another outside veteran being in the mix for competition.
As they enter OTAs, though, they aren't expected to get blindsided like some around the league do.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!