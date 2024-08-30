Steelers Bring Back Former Eagles WR
PITTSBURGH -- In addition to recently finalizing their 53-man roster, the Pittsburgh Steelers are also finalizing their initial practice squad roster. With their week one matchup against the Atlanta Falcons rapidly approaching, the team is a few days away from their first game week of the 2024 season. Heading into the weekend, they had an open spot remaining on their practice squad, but found a veteran to complete the roster.
The Steelers announced that they signed wide receiver Quez Watkins to the practice squad. This marks Watkins' return to the organization, after he was one of the players released in order for the team to meet the 53-man roster limit. He was initially tabbed as an option to return kicks and punts, but a fumbled return cost him that opportunity and likely a spot on the Steelers' squad against the Falcons. Fortunately for Watkins, he is one of 16 players who could be called up to the main roster at a moment's notice. The team announced the signing via their X account.
Watkins was originally drafted in the sixth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. The University of Southern Mississippi star found early success with the Eagles. During his sophomore season in the NFL, he caught 43 passes for 647 yards and a single touchdown while playing in all 17 games.
Over the next two seasons, his role and production with the Eagles decreased. In 2022, he fell to 33 receptions for just 354 yards. Last season he dipped even further, catching just 15 passes 142 yards.
There is still plenty of optimism left for Watkins, and he still might get a chance with the Steelers in 2024. He's still young, despite already playing four seasons in the NFL. At just 26 years old, he still has above average athleticism and is a solid route runner. In the case of an injury or under-production in the Steelers' receiver group, Watkins could be the first option the team turns to for a spark.
