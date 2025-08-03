Steelers Calling Commanders About Terry McLaurin
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have some interest in Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and are doing their due diligence after the Pro Bowler requested a trade. According to DK Pittsburgh Sports' Chris Halicke, general manager Omar Khan called the Commanders to check on their options with McLaurin.
"The Steelers reached out to the Commanders about a trade for Terry McLaurin, but are not expected to land the star receiver, a source tells DK Pittsburgh Sports," Halicke writes.
The Steelers will likely need to put a lot on the table in order to land McLaurin, on top of signing him to a new contract. McLaurin is looking for WR1 money, likely more than what Pittsburgh signed DK Metcalf to when they traded for him. So, on top of giving up high assets, which would most likely be draft picks, they'd be taking on another $30 million-plus contract.
If Pittsburgh called the Commanders, they clearly have an interest. Why wouldn't they? Calvin Austin is their WR2 at the time, but they are still searching for another standout option with him and DK Metcalf. They haven't seen any during training camp, and with the offense falling flat most days to the defense, it would make sense for them to continue keeping an open mind to another addition.
If McLaurin doesn't end up in Pittsburgh, it could mean another name does. If the Steelers have an interest in a star wide receiver, they may be open to adding a lesser name than McLaurin. They've held Gabe Davis and called the New Orleans Saints earlier in the offseason to inquire about Chris Olave.
Don't rule out an addition to the wide receiver room, and while McLaurin may be on the table, keep an eye on other options emerging as the season inches closer.
